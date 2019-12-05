Search

Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 14:37 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 05 December 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

To add an operating centre to keep 5 goods vehicles and 1 trailers at Speedy Asset Services, Unit 2 Barker Street, City Trading Estate, Norwich NR2 4TN

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

You may also want to watch:

SPEEDY ASSET SERVICES LTD trading as Speedy Asset Services Ltd of Chase House, 16 The Parks, Newton Le Willows, Merseyside WAl2 OJQ is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

To add an operating centre to keep 5 goods vehicles and 1 trailers at Speedy Asset Services, Unit 2 Barker Street, City Trading Estate, Norwich NR2 4TN

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office

Most Read

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Two people hit by car after pulling over to search for missing mobile phone

Police on the scene of a serious crash on the A146 at Beccles. Picture; @NSRAPT

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

WATCH: Lorry stuck in sinkhole on city road

A lorry is stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Serena Bowles.

Three car crash closes NDR roundabout

Police closed a section of the NDR following a collision between three cars. Picture: EDP Traffic Map

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Young farmer has flock taken away after sheep drowns in ditch

Cameron Russell, inset, has been banned from keeping livestock. Picture: NTS/Antony Kelly

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chain reveals plans to take over more than 30 pubs in Norfolk

Pub chain Norfolk Table Ltd will reopen the King's Head in Hethersett next year. Photo: Archant

Two injured after car overturns on A47

The A47 has been closed near to insurer Adrian Flux's offices after a serious crash Picture: Google

WATCH: Lorry stuck in sinkhole on city road

A lorry is stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Serena Bowles.

‘It was like a scene from a film’: Neighbours ‘shock’ as police officers are injured

Police officers and scenes of crime officers at Tonning Street in Lowestoft after two police officers were injured in an early morning raid. Pictures: Mick Howes

Pensioner’s purse stolen after thieves surrounded her trolley

A woman has had her purse stolen in Downham Market. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists