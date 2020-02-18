Search

NOTICE OF COUNCIL TAX 2020/2021

SOUTH NORFOLK COUNCIL hereby give notice that at its meeting held on 17th February 2020, in accordance with Section 30 of the Local

Government Finance Act 1992, set amounts below for different categories in its area as the Council Tax for the year beginning 1st April 2020

to 31st March 2021.

Alburgh 1,247.59 1,455.53 1,663.46 1,871.39 2,287.25 2,703.12 3,118.98 3,742.78

Aldeby 1,258.53 1,468.28 1,678.04 1,887.79 2,307.30 2,726.81 3,146.32 3,775.58

Alpington 1,241.29 1,448.17 1,655.05 1,861.93 2,275.69 2,689.45 3,103.22 3,723.86

Ashby St Mary 1,239.81 1,446.44 1,653.08 1,859.71 2,272.98 2,686.25 3,099.52

Ashwellthorpe &

Fundenhall 1,242.75 1,449.87 1,657.00 1,864.12 2,278.37 2,692.62 3,106.87 3,728.24

Aslacton 1,231.39 1,436.62 1,641.85 1,847.08 2,257.54 2,668.00 3,078.47 3,694.16

Barford 1,248.57 1,456.66 1,664.76 1,872.85 2,289.04 2,705.23 3,121.42 3,745.70

Barnham Broom 1,251.85 1,460.50 1,669.14 1,877.78 2,295.06 2,712.35 3,129.63 3,755.56

Bawburgh 1,243.89 1,451.20 1,658.52 1,865.83 2,280.46 2,695.09 3,109.72 3,731.66

Bedingham 1,229.24 1,434.11 1,638.99 1,843.86 2,253.61 2,663.35 3,073.10 3,687.72

Bergh Apton 1,237.05 1,443.23 1,649.40 1,855.58 2,267.93 2,680.28 3,092.63 3,711.16

Bracon Ash & Hethel 1,246.00 1,453.67 1,661.33 1,869.00 2,284.33 2,699.67 3,115.00 3,738.00

Bramerton 1,276.21 1,488.91 1,701.61 1,914.31 2,339.71 2,765.11 3,190.52 3,828.62

Brandon Parva, Coston,

Runhall & Welborne 1,241.57 1,448.49 1,655.42 1,862.35 2,276.21 2,690.06 3,103.92 3,724.70

Bressingham & Fersfield 1,237.75 1,444.05 1,650.34 1,856.63 2,269.21 2,681.80 3,094.38 3,713.26

Brockdish 1,255.17 1,464.37 1,673.56 1,882.76 2,301.15 2,719.54 3,137.93 3,765.52

Brooke 1,243.97 1,451.30 1,658.63 1,865.96 2,280.62 2,695.28 3,109.93 3,731.92

Broome 1,243.05 1,450.23 1,657.40 1,864.58 2,278.93 2,693.28 3,107.63 3,729.16

Bunwell 1,244.99 1,452.48 1,659.98 1,867.48 2,282.48 2,697.47 3,112.47 3,734.96

Burgh St.Peter 1,250.31 1,458.69 1,667.08 1,875.46 2,292.23 2,709.00 3,125.77 3,750.92

Burston & Shimpling 1,260.05 1,470.06 1,680.07 1,890.08 2,310.10 2,730.12 3,150.13 3,780.16

Caistor & Bixley 1,251.21 1,459.75 1,668.28 1,876.82 2,293.89 2,710.96 3,128.03 3,753.64

Carleton Rode 1,233.05 1,438.56 1,644.07 1,849.58 2,260.60 2,671.62 3,082.63 3,699.16

Carleton St.Peter 1,223.05 1,426.90 1,630.74 1,834.58 2,242.26 2,649.95 3,057.63 3,669.16

Chedgrave 1,267.96 1,479.29 1,690.61 1,901.94 2,324.59 2,747.25 3,169.90 3,803.88

Claxton 1,253.91 1,462.89 1,671.88 1,880.86 2,298.83 2,716.80 3,134.77 3,761.72

Colney 1,242.27 1,449.32 1,656.36 1,863.41 2,277.50 2,691.59 3,105.68 3,726.82

Costessey 1,304.25 1,521.62 1,739.00 1,956.37 2,391.12 2,825.87 3,260.62 3,912.74

Cringleford 1,330.29 1,552.00 1,773.72 1,995.43 2,438.86 2,882.29 3,325.72 3,990.86

Denton 1,239.72 1,446.34 1,652.96 1,859.58 2,272.82 2,686.06 3,099.30 3,719.16

Deopham & Hackford 1,246.73 1,454.52 1,662.31 1,870.10 2,285.68 2,701.26 3,116.83 3,740.20

Dickleburgh & Rushall 1,269.60 1,481.20 1,692.80 1,904.40 2,327.60 2,750.80 3,174.00 3,808.80

Diss 1,358.21 1,584.57 1,810.94 2,037.31 2,490.05 2,942.78 3,395.52 4,074.62

Ditchingham 1,255.11 1,464.29 1,673.48 1,882.66 2,301.03 2,719.40 3,137.77 3,765.32

Earsham 1,258.53 1,468.28 1,678.04 1,887.79 2,307.30 2,726.81 3,146.32 3,775.58

East Carleton 1,240.52 1,447.27 1,654.03 1,860.78 2,274.29 2,687.79 3,101.30 3,721.56

Easton 1,249.58 1,457.84 1,666.11 1,874.37 2,290.90 2,707.42 3,123.95 3,748.74

Ellingham 1,262.21 1,472.58 1,682.95 1,893.32 2,314.06 2,734.80 3,155.53 3,786.64

Flordon 1,255.73 1,465.02 1,674.31 1,883.60 2,302.18 2,720.76 3,139.33 3,767.20

Forncett 1,240.95 1,447.78 1,654.60 1,861.43 2,275.08 2,688.73 3,102.38 3,722.86

Framingham Earl 1,237.19 1,443.38 1,649.58 1,855.78 2,268.18 2,680.57 3,092.97

Framingham Pigot 1,223.05 1,426.90 1,630.74 1,834.58 2,242.26 2,649.95 3,057.63

Geldeston 1,249.88 1,458.19 1,666.51 1,874.82 2,291.45 2,708.07 3,124.70 3,749.64

Gillingham 1,246.97 1,454.79 1,662.62 1,870.45 2,286.11 2,701.76 3,117.42 3,740.90

Gissing 1,260.44 1,470.51 1,680.59 1,890.66 2,310.81 2,730.95 3,151.10 3,781.32

Gt.Melton 1,231.26 1,436.47 1,641.68 1,846.89 2,257.31 2,667.73 3,078.15 3,693.78

Gt.Moulton 1,239.54 1,446.13 1,652.72 1,859.31 2,272.49 2,685.67 3,098.85 3,718.62

Haddiscoe 1,241.17 1,448.04 1,654.90 1,861.76 2,275.48 2,689.21 3,102.93 3,723.52

Hales 1,247.07 1,454.91 1,662.76 1,870.60 2,286.29 2,701.98 3,117.67 3,741.20

Heckingham 1,247.07 1,454.91 1,662.76 1,870.60 2,286.29 2,701.98 3,117.67 3,741.20

Hedenham 1,223.05 1,426.90 1,630.74 1,834.58 2,242.26 2,649.95 3,057.63 3,669.16

Hellington 1,243.34 1,450.56 1,657.79 1,865.01 2,279.46 2,693.90 3,108.35 3,730.02

Hempnall 1,249.32 1,457.54 1,665.76 1,873.98 2,290.42 2,706.86 3,123.30 3,747.96

Hethersett 1,266.82 1,477.96 1,689.09 1,900.23 2,322.50 2,744.78 3,167.05 3,800.46

Heywood 1,223.05 1,426.90 1,630.74 1,834.58 2,242.26 2,649.95 3,057.63 3,669.16

Hingham 1,277.49 1,490.40 1,703.32 1,916.23 2,342.06 2,767.89 3,193.72 3,832.46

Holverston 1,223.05 1,426.90 1,630.74 1,834.58 2,242.26 2,649.95 3,057.63 3,669.16

Howe 1,223.05 1,426.90 1,630.74 1,834.58 2,242.26 2,649.95 3,057.63 3,669.16

Keswick & Intwood 1,242.38 1,449.44 1,656.51 1,863.57 2,277.70 2,691.82 3,105.95 3,727.14

Ketteringham 1,240.52 1,447.27 1,654.03 1,860.78 2,274.29 2,687.79 3,101.30 3,721.56

Kimberley & Carleton 1,247.39 1,455.29 1,663.19 1,871.09 2,286.89 2,702.69 3,118.48 3,742.18

Kirby Bedon 1,232.31 1,437.70 1,643.08 1,848.47 2,259.24 2,670.01 3,080.78 3,696.94

Kirby Cane 1,262.21 1,472.58 1,682.95 1,893.32 2,314.06 2,734.80 3,155.53 3,786.64

Kirstead 1,229.72 1,434.67 1,639.63 1,844.58 2,254.49 2,664.39 3,074.30 3,689.16

Langley with Hardley 1,254.21 1,463.24 1,672.28 1,881.31 2,299.38 2,717.45 3,135.52 3,762.62

Little Melton 1,262.03 1,472.37 1,682.71 1,893.05 2,313.73 2,734.41 3,155.08 3,786.10

Loddon 1,312.06 1,530.74 1,749.41 1,968.09 2,405.44 2,842.80 3,280.15 3,936.18

Long Stratton 1,304.89 1,522.38 1,739.86 1,957.34 2,392.30 2,827.27 3,262.23 3,914.68

Marlingford & Colton 1,256.85 1,466.32 1,675.80 1,885.27 2,304.22 2,723.17 3,142.12 3,770.54

Morley 1,254.77 1,463.89 1,673.02 1,882.15 2,300.41 2,718.66 3,136.92 3,764.30

Morningthorpe & Fritton 1,241.40 1,448.30 1,655.20 1,862.10 2,275.90 2,689.70 3,103.50 3,724.20

Mulbarton 1,248.15 1,456.18 1,664.20 1,872.23 2,288.28 2,704.33 3,120.38 3,744.46

Mundham 1,239.24 1,445.78 1,652.32 1,858.86 2,271.94 2,685.02 3,098.10 3,717.72

Needham 1,243.25 1,450.46 1,657.67 1,864.88 2,279.30 2,693.72 3,108.13 3,729.76

Newton Flotman 1,241.23 1,448.11 1,654.98 1,861.85 2,275.59 2,689.34 3,103.08 3,723.70

Norton Subcourse 1,238.65 1,445.09 1,651.53 1,857.97 2,270.85 2,683.73 3,096.62 3,715.94

Poringland 1,282.77 1,496.57 1,710.36 1,924.16 2,351.75 2,779.34 3,206.93 3,848.32

Pulham Market 1,269.65 1,481.25 1,692.86 1,904.47 2,327.69 2,750.90 3,174.12 3,808.94

Pulham St.Mary 1,271.70 1,483.65 1,695.60 1,907.55 2,331.45 2,755.35 3,179.25 3,815.10

Raveningham 1,223.05 1,426.90 1,630.74 1,834.58 2,242.26 2,649.95 3,057.63 3,669.16

Redenhall with Harleston 1,355.49 1,581.41 1,807.32 2,033.24 2,485.07 2,936.90 3,388.73 4,066.48

Rockland St.Mary 1,243.34 1,450.56 1,657.79 1,865.01 2,279.46 2,693.90 3,108.35 3,730.02

Roydon 1,242.75 1,449.88 1,657.00 1,864.13 2,278.38 2,692.63 3,106.88 3,728.26

Saxlingham Nethergate 1,249.55 1,457.81 1,666.07 1,874.33 2,290.85 2,707.37 3,123.88 3,748.66

Scole 1,256.47 1,465.89 1,675.30 1,884.71 2,303.53 2,722.36 3,141.18 3,769.42

Seething 1,239.49 1,446.07 1,652.65 1,859.23 2,272.39 2,685.55 3,098.72 3,718.46

Shelfanger 1,241.83 1,448.80 1,655.77 1,862.74 2,276.68 2,690.62 3,104.57 3,725.48

Shelton & Hardwick 1,229.29 1,434.18 1,639.06 1,843.94 2,253.70 2,663.47 3,073.23 3,687.88

Shotesham 1,240.61 1,447.37 1,654.14 1,860.91 2,274.45 2,687.98 3,101.52 3,721.82

Sisland 1,223.05 1,426.90 1,630.74 1,834.58 2,242.26 2,649.95 3,057.63 3,669.16

Spooner Row 1,270.53 1,482.29 1,694.04 1,905.80 2,329.31 2,752.82 3,176.33 3,811.60

Starston 1,255.03 1,464.21 1,673.38 1,882.55 2,300.89 2,719.24 3,137.58 3,765.10

Stockton 1,231.05 1,436.23 1,641.40 1,846.58 2,256.93 2,667.28 3,077.63 3,693.16

Stoke Holy Cross 1,260.72 1,470.84 1,680.96 1,891.08 2,311.32 2,731.56 3,151.80 3,782.16

Surlingham 1,240.09 1,446.77 1,653.45 1,860.13 2,273.49 2,686.85 3,100.22 3,720.26

Swainsthorpe 1,254.02 1,463.02 1,672.03 1,881.03 2,299.04 2,717.04 3,135.05 3,762.06

Swardeston 1,237.83 1,444.13 1,650.44 1,856.74 2,269.35 2,681.96 3,094.57 3,713.48

Tacolneston 1,262.79 1,473.25 1,683.72 1,894.18 2,315.11 2,736.04 3,156.97 3,788.36

Tasburgh 1,258.34 1,468.06 1,677.79 1,887.51 2,306.96 2,726.40 3,145.85 3,775.02

Tharston & Hapton 1,262.47 1,472.89 1,683.30 1,893.71 2,314.53 2,735.36 3,156.18 3,787.42

Thurlton 1,239.29 1,445.84 1,652.39 1,858.94 2,272.04 2,685.14 3,098.23 3,717.88

Thurton 1,253.09 1,461.94 1,670.79 1,879.64 2,297.34 2,715.04 3,132.73 3,759.28

Thwaite 1,223.05 1,426.90 1,630.74 1,834.58 2,242.26 2,649.95 3,057.63 3,669.16

Tibenham 1,237.85 1,444.16 1,650.47 1,856.78 2,269.40 2,682.02 3,094.63 3,713.56

Tivetshall 1,254.72 1,463.84 1,672.96 1,882.08 2,300.32 2,718.56 3,136.80 3,764.16

Toft Monks 1,239.25 1,445.79 1,652.33 1,858.87 2,271.95 2,685.03 3,098.12 3,717.74

Topcroft 1,240.83 1,447.64 1,654.44 1,861.25 2,274.86 2,688.47 3,102.08 3,722.50

Trowse with Newton 1,308.87 1,527.02 1,745.16 1,963.31 2,399.60 2,835.89 3,272.18 3,926.62

Wacton 1,307.64 1,525.58 1,743.52 1,961.46 2,397.34 2,833.22 3,269.10 3,922.92

Wheatacre 1,250.31 1,458.69 1,667.08 1,875.46 2,292.23 2,709.00 3,125.77 3,750.92

Wicklewood 1,241.43 1,448.34 1,655.24 1,862.15 2,275.96 2,689.77 3,103.58 3,724.30

Winfarthing 1,237.09 1,443.28 1,649.46 1,855.64 2,268.00 2,680.37 3,092.73 3,711.28

Woodton 1,261.95 1,472.28 1,682.60 1,892.93 2,313.58 2,734.23 3,154.88 3,785.86

Wortwell 1,301.29 1,518.17 1,735.05 1,951.93 2,385.69 2,819.45 3,253.22 3,903.86

Wramplingham 1,248.57 1,456.66 1,664.76 1,872.85 2,289.04 2,705.23 3,121.42 3,745.70

Wreningham 1,248.72 1,456.84 1,664.96 1,873.08 2,289.32 2,705.56 3,121.80 3,746.16

Wymondham 1,284.35 1,498.40 1,712.46 1,926.52 2,354.64 2,782.75 3,210.87 3,853.04

Yelverton 1,241.29 1,448.17 1,655.05 1,861.93 2,275.69 2,689.45 3,103.22 3,723.86

Date: 18th February 2020

Simon Quilter, Revenues Manager

Contact Details : South Norfolk Council, Cygnet Court, Long Stratton, Norwich, NR15 2XE

counciltax@s-norfolk.gov.uk www.south-norfolk.gov.uk 0808 178 7141

