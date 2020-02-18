NOTICE OF COUNCIL TAX 2020/2021
PUBLISHED: 16:49 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:49 26 February 2020
Archant
SOUTH NORFOLK COUNCIL hereby give notice that at its meeting held on 17th February 2020, in accordance with Section 30 of the Local
Government Finance Act 1992, set amounts below for different categories in its area as the Council Tax for the year beginning 1st April 2020
to 31st March 2021.
NOTICE OF COUNCIL TAX 2020/2021
SOUTH NORFOLK COUNCIL hereby give notice that at its meeting held on 17th February 2020, in accordance with Section 30 of the Local
Government Finance Act 1992, set amounts below for different categories in its area as the Council Tax for the year beginning 1st April 2020
to 31st March 2021.
Alburgh 1,247.59 1,455.53 1,663.46 1,871.39 2,287.25 2,703.12 3,118.98 3,742.78
Aldeby 1,258.53 1,468.28 1,678.04 1,887.79 2,307.30 2,726.81 3,146.32 3,775.58
Alpington 1,241.29 1,448.17 1,655.05 1,861.93 2,275.69 2,689.45 3,103.22 3,723.86
Ashby St Mary 1,239.81 1,446.44 1,653.08 1,859.71 2,272.98 2,686.25 3,099.52
Ashwellthorpe &
Fundenhall 1,242.75 1,449.87 1,657.00 1,864.12 2,278.37 2,692.62 3,106.87 3,728.24
Aslacton 1,231.39 1,436.62 1,641.85 1,847.08 2,257.54 2,668.00 3,078.47 3,694.16
Barford 1,248.57 1,456.66 1,664.76 1,872.85 2,289.04 2,705.23 3,121.42 3,745.70
Barnham Broom 1,251.85 1,460.50 1,669.14 1,877.78 2,295.06 2,712.35 3,129.63 3,755.56
Bawburgh 1,243.89 1,451.20 1,658.52 1,865.83 2,280.46 2,695.09 3,109.72 3,731.66
Bedingham 1,229.24 1,434.11 1,638.99 1,843.86 2,253.61 2,663.35 3,073.10 3,687.72
Bergh Apton 1,237.05 1,443.23 1,649.40 1,855.58 2,267.93 2,680.28 3,092.63 3,711.16
Bracon Ash & Hethel 1,246.00 1,453.67 1,661.33 1,869.00 2,284.33 2,699.67 3,115.00 3,738.00
Bramerton 1,276.21 1,488.91 1,701.61 1,914.31 2,339.71 2,765.11 3,190.52 3,828.62
Brandon Parva, Coston,
Runhall & Welborne 1,241.57 1,448.49 1,655.42 1,862.35 2,276.21 2,690.06 3,103.92 3,724.70
Bressingham & Fersfield 1,237.75 1,444.05 1,650.34 1,856.63 2,269.21 2,681.80 3,094.38 3,713.26
Brockdish 1,255.17 1,464.37 1,673.56 1,882.76 2,301.15 2,719.54 3,137.93 3,765.52
Brooke 1,243.97 1,451.30 1,658.63 1,865.96 2,280.62 2,695.28 3,109.93 3,731.92
Broome 1,243.05 1,450.23 1,657.40 1,864.58 2,278.93 2,693.28 3,107.63 3,729.16
Bunwell 1,244.99 1,452.48 1,659.98 1,867.48 2,282.48 2,697.47 3,112.47 3,734.96
Burgh St.Peter 1,250.31 1,458.69 1,667.08 1,875.46 2,292.23 2,709.00 3,125.77 3,750.92
Burston & Shimpling 1,260.05 1,470.06 1,680.07 1,890.08 2,310.10 2,730.12 3,150.13 3,780.16
Caistor & Bixley 1,251.21 1,459.75 1,668.28 1,876.82 2,293.89 2,710.96 3,128.03 3,753.64
Carleton Rode 1,233.05 1,438.56 1,644.07 1,849.58 2,260.60 2,671.62 3,082.63 3,699.16
Carleton St.Peter 1,223.05 1,426.90 1,630.74 1,834.58 2,242.26 2,649.95 3,057.63 3,669.16
Chedgrave 1,267.96 1,479.29 1,690.61 1,901.94 2,324.59 2,747.25 3,169.90 3,803.88
Claxton 1,253.91 1,462.89 1,671.88 1,880.86 2,298.83 2,716.80 3,134.77 3,761.72
Colney 1,242.27 1,449.32 1,656.36 1,863.41 2,277.50 2,691.59 3,105.68 3,726.82
Costessey 1,304.25 1,521.62 1,739.00 1,956.37 2,391.12 2,825.87 3,260.62 3,912.74
Cringleford 1,330.29 1,552.00 1,773.72 1,995.43 2,438.86 2,882.29 3,325.72 3,990.86
Denton 1,239.72 1,446.34 1,652.96 1,859.58 2,272.82 2,686.06 3,099.30 3,719.16
Deopham & Hackford 1,246.73 1,454.52 1,662.31 1,870.10 2,285.68 2,701.26 3,116.83 3,740.20
Dickleburgh & Rushall 1,269.60 1,481.20 1,692.80 1,904.40 2,327.60 2,750.80 3,174.00 3,808.80
Diss 1,358.21 1,584.57 1,810.94 2,037.31 2,490.05 2,942.78 3,395.52 4,074.62
Ditchingham 1,255.11 1,464.29 1,673.48 1,882.66 2,301.03 2,719.40 3,137.77 3,765.32
Earsham 1,258.53 1,468.28 1,678.04 1,887.79 2,307.30 2,726.81 3,146.32 3,775.58
East Carleton 1,240.52 1,447.27 1,654.03 1,860.78 2,274.29 2,687.79 3,101.30 3,721.56
Easton 1,249.58 1,457.84 1,666.11 1,874.37 2,290.90 2,707.42 3,123.95 3,748.74
Ellingham 1,262.21 1,472.58 1,682.95 1,893.32 2,314.06 2,734.80 3,155.53 3,786.64
Flordon 1,255.73 1,465.02 1,674.31 1,883.60 2,302.18 2,720.76 3,139.33 3,767.20
Forncett 1,240.95 1,447.78 1,654.60 1,861.43 2,275.08 2,688.73 3,102.38 3,722.86
Framingham Earl 1,237.19 1,443.38 1,649.58 1,855.78 2,268.18 2,680.57 3,092.97
Framingham Pigot 1,223.05 1,426.90 1,630.74 1,834.58 2,242.26 2,649.95 3,057.63
Geldeston 1,249.88 1,458.19 1,666.51 1,874.82 2,291.45 2,708.07 3,124.70 3,749.64
Gillingham 1,246.97 1,454.79 1,662.62 1,870.45 2,286.11 2,701.76 3,117.42 3,740.90
Gissing 1,260.44 1,470.51 1,680.59 1,890.66 2,310.81 2,730.95 3,151.10 3,781.32
Gt.Melton 1,231.26 1,436.47 1,641.68 1,846.89 2,257.31 2,667.73 3,078.15 3,693.78
Gt.Moulton 1,239.54 1,446.13 1,652.72 1,859.31 2,272.49 2,685.67 3,098.85 3,718.62
Haddiscoe 1,241.17 1,448.04 1,654.90 1,861.76 2,275.48 2,689.21 3,102.93 3,723.52
Hales 1,247.07 1,454.91 1,662.76 1,870.60 2,286.29 2,701.98 3,117.67 3,741.20
Heckingham 1,247.07 1,454.91 1,662.76 1,870.60 2,286.29 2,701.98 3,117.67 3,741.20
Hedenham 1,223.05 1,426.90 1,630.74 1,834.58 2,242.26 2,649.95 3,057.63 3,669.16
Hellington 1,243.34 1,450.56 1,657.79 1,865.01 2,279.46 2,693.90 3,108.35 3,730.02
Hempnall 1,249.32 1,457.54 1,665.76 1,873.98 2,290.42 2,706.86 3,123.30 3,747.96
Hethersett 1,266.82 1,477.96 1,689.09 1,900.23 2,322.50 2,744.78 3,167.05 3,800.46
Heywood 1,223.05 1,426.90 1,630.74 1,834.58 2,242.26 2,649.95 3,057.63 3,669.16
Hingham 1,277.49 1,490.40 1,703.32 1,916.23 2,342.06 2,767.89 3,193.72 3,832.46
Holverston 1,223.05 1,426.90 1,630.74 1,834.58 2,242.26 2,649.95 3,057.63 3,669.16
Howe 1,223.05 1,426.90 1,630.74 1,834.58 2,242.26 2,649.95 3,057.63 3,669.16
You may also want to watch:
Keswick & Intwood 1,242.38 1,449.44 1,656.51 1,863.57 2,277.70 2,691.82 3,105.95 3,727.14
Ketteringham 1,240.52 1,447.27 1,654.03 1,860.78 2,274.29 2,687.79 3,101.30 3,721.56
Kimberley & Carleton 1,247.39 1,455.29 1,663.19 1,871.09 2,286.89 2,702.69 3,118.48 3,742.18
Kirby Bedon 1,232.31 1,437.70 1,643.08 1,848.47 2,259.24 2,670.01 3,080.78 3,696.94
Kirby Cane 1,262.21 1,472.58 1,682.95 1,893.32 2,314.06 2,734.80 3,155.53 3,786.64
Kirstead 1,229.72 1,434.67 1,639.63 1,844.58 2,254.49 2,664.39 3,074.30 3,689.16
Langley with Hardley 1,254.21 1,463.24 1,672.28 1,881.31 2,299.38 2,717.45 3,135.52 3,762.62
Little Melton 1,262.03 1,472.37 1,682.71 1,893.05 2,313.73 2,734.41 3,155.08 3,786.10
Loddon 1,312.06 1,530.74 1,749.41 1,968.09 2,405.44 2,842.80 3,280.15 3,936.18
Long Stratton 1,304.89 1,522.38 1,739.86 1,957.34 2,392.30 2,827.27 3,262.23 3,914.68
Marlingford & Colton 1,256.85 1,466.32 1,675.80 1,885.27 2,304.22 2,723.17 3,142.12 3,770.54
Morley 1,254.77 1,463.89 1,673.02 1,882.15 2,300.41 2,718.66 3,136.92 3,764.30
Morningthorpe & Fritton 1,241.40 1,448.30 1,655.20 1,862.10 2,275.90 2,689.70 3,103.50 3,724.20
Mulbarton 1,248.15 1,456.18 1,664.20 1,872.23 2,288.28 2,704.33 3,120.38 3,744.46
Mundham 1,239.24 1,445.78 1,652.32 1,858.86 2,271.94 2,685.02 3,098.10 3,717.72
Needham 1,243.25 1,450.46 1,657.67 1,864.88 2,279.30 2,693.72 3,108.13 3,729.76
Newton Flotman 1,241.23 1,448.11 1,654.98 1,861.85 2,275.59 2,689.34 3,103.08 3,723.70
Norton Subcourse 1,238.65 1,445.09 1,651.53 1,857.97 2,270.85 2,683.73 3,096.62 3,715.94
Poringland 1,282.77 1,496.57 1,710.36 1,924.16 2,351.75 2,779.34 3,206.93 3,848.32
Pulham Market 1,269.65 1,481.25 1,692.86 1,904.47 2,327.69 2,750.90 3,174.12 3,808.94
Pulham St.Mary 1,271.70 1,483.65 1,695.60 1,907.55 2,331.45 2,755.35 3,179.25 3,815.10
Raveningham 1,223.05 1,426.90 1,630.74 1,834.58 2,242.26 2,649.95 3,057.63 3,669.16
Redenhall with Harleston 1,355.49 1,581.41 1,807.32 2,033.24 2,485.07 2,936.90 3,388.73 4,066.48
Rockland St.Mary 1,243.34 1,450.56 1,657.79 1,865.01 2,279.46 2,693.90 3,108.35 3,730.02
Roydon 1,242.75 1,449.88 1,657.00 1,864.13 2,278.38 2,692.63 3,106.88 3,728.26
Saxlingham Nethergate 1,249.55 1,457.81 1,666.07 1,874.33 2,290.85 2,707.37 3,123.88 3,748.66
Scole 1,256.47 1,465.89 1,675.30 1,884.71 2,303.53 2,722.36 3,141.18 3,769.42
Seething 1,239.49 1,446.07 1,652.65 1,859.23 2,272.39 2,685.55 3,098.72 3,718.46
Shelfanger 1,241.83 1,448.80 1,655.77 1,862.74 2,276.68 2,690.62 3,104.57 3,725.48
Shelton & Hardwick 1,229.29 1,434.18 1,639.06 1,843.94 2,253.70 2,663.47 3,073.23 3,687.88
Shotesham 1,240.61 1,447.37 1,654.14 1,860.91 2,274.45 2,687.98 3,101.52 3,721.82
Sisland 1,223.05 1,426.90 1,630.74 1,834.58 2,242.26 2,649.95 3,057.63 3,669.16
Spooner Row 1,270.53 1,482.29 1,694.04 1,905.80 2,329.31 2,752.82 3,176.33 3,811.60
Starston 1,255.03 1,464.21 1,673.38 1,882.55 2,300.89 2,719.24 3,137.58 3,765.10
Stockton 1,231.05 1,436.23 1,641.40 1,846.58 2,256.93 2,667.28 3,077.63 3,693.16
Stoke Holy Cross 1,260.72 1,470.84 1,680.96 1,891.08 2,311.32 2,731.56 3,151.80 3,782.16
Surlingham 1,240.09 1,446.77 1,653.45 1,860.13 2,273.49 2,686.85 3,100.22 3,720.26
Swainsthorpe 1,254.02 1,463.02 1,672.03 1,881.03 2,299.04 2,717.04 3,135.05 3,762.06
Swardeston 1,237.83 1,444.13 1,650.44 1,856.74 2,269.35 2,681.96 3,094.57 3,713.48
Tacolneston 1,262.79 1,473.25 1,683.72 1,894.18 2,315.11 2,736.04 3,156.97 3,788.36
Tasburgh 1,258.34 1,468.06 1,677.79 1,887.51 2,306.96 2,726.40 3,145.85 3,775.02
Tharston & Hapton 1,262.47 1,472.89 1,683.30 1,893.71 2,314.53 2,735.36 3,156.18 3,787.42
Thurlton 1,239.29 1,445.84 1,652.39 1,858.94 2,272.04 2,685.14 3,098.23 3,717.88
Thurton 1,253.09 1,461.94 1,670.79 1,879.64 2,297.34 2,715.04 3,132.73 3,759.28
Thwaite 1,223.05 1,426.90 1,630.74 1,834.58 2,242.26 2,649.95 3,057.63 3,669.16
Tibenham 1,237.85 1,444.16 1,650.47 1,856.78 2,269.40 2,682.02 3,094.63 3,713.56
Tivetshall 1,254.72 1,463.84 1,672.96 1,882.08 2,300.32 2,718.56 3,136.80 3,764.16
Toft Monks 1,239.25 1,445.79 1,652.33 1,858.87 2,271.95 2,685.03 3,098.12 3,717.74
Topcroft 1,240.83 1,447.64 1,654.44 1,861.25 2,274.86 2,688.47 3,102.08 3,722.50
Trowse with Newton 1,308.87 1,527.02 1,745.16 1,963.31 2,399.60 2,835.89 3,272.18 3,926.62
Wacton 1,307.64 1,525.58 1,743.52 1,961.46 2,397.34 2,833.22 3,269.10 3,922.92
Wheatacre 1,250.31 1,458.69 1,667.08 1,875.46 2,292.23 2,709.00 3,125.77 3,750.92
Wicklewood 1,241.43 1,448.34 1,655.24 1,862.15 2,275.96 2,689.77 3,103.58 3,724.30
Winfarthing 1,237.09 1,443.28 1,649.46 1,855.64 2,268.00 2,680.37 3,092.73 3,711.28
Woodton 1,261.95 1,472.28 1,682.60 1,892.93 2,313.58 2,734.23 3,154.88 3,785.86
Wortwell 1,301.29 1,518.17 1,735.05 1,951.93 2,385.69 2,819.45 3,253.22 3,903.86
Wramplingham 1,248.57 1,456.66 1,664.76 1,872.85 2,289.04 2,705.23 3,121.42 3,745.70
Wreningham 1,248.72 1,456.84 1,664.96 1,873.08 2,289.32 2,705.56 3,121.80 3,746.16
Wymondham 1,284.35 1,498.40 1,712.46 1,926.52 2,354.64 2,782.75 3,210.87 3,853.04
Yelverton 1,241.29 1,448.17 1,655.05 1,861.93 2,275.69 2,689.45 3,103.22 3,723.86
Date: 18th February 2020
Simon Quilter, Revenues Manager
Contact Details : South Norfolk Council, Cygnet Court, Long Stratton, Norwich, NR15 2XE
counciltax@s-norfolk.gov.uk www.south-norfolk.gov.uk 0808 178 7141
Comments have been disabled on this article.