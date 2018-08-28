GAMBLING ACT 2005 NOTICE OF INTENT TO PUBLISH A STATEMENT OF POLICY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, in accordance with the Gambling Act 2005, South Norfolk Council acting in its capacity as the Licensing Authority will publish its Statement of Policy on the 31 December 2018.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the above mentioned statement will come into effect on the 31 January 2019. A full copy of the above statement may be inspected on and after the said publication date on the Council’s website https://www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/businesses/licences-registration-and-permits/gambling-licences or by visiting South Norfolk Council, Cygnet Court, Long Stratton,

Norfolk, NR15 2XE.

For further information please contact:

Licensing Team

South Norfolk Council

Cygnet Court

Long Stratton

Norwich NR15 2XE

Telephone: 01508 533621

Email: licensingteam@s-norfolk.gov.uk