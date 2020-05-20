Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

KEVIN MORLEY trading as SK Services and Hire Ltd of 1 Church Farm Barns, Church Hill, Banham, Norfolk NR16 2SX is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 1 goods vehicle and 1 trailer at the operating centre at Harveyson Haulage, Roudham Road, East Harling, Norwich, Norfolk NR16 2QN.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.