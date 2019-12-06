Search

Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 13:04 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 06 December 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

SIMON HOBBS trading as Electrical Testing Ltd of Acle Bridge, Acle, Norwich, Norfolk NR13 3AT is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

To add an operating centre to keep 8 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at B1077 Airfield, Eye Suffolk 1P23 7HN

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

You may also want to watch:

SIMON HOBBS trading as Electrical Testing Ltd of Acle Bridge, Acle, Norwich, Norfolk NR13 3AT is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

To add an operating centre to keep 8 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at B1077 Airfield, Eye Suffolk 1P23 7HN

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office

Most Read

Two people arrested at Norwich railway station

Norwich Railway Station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Chain reveals plans to take over more than 30 pubs in Norfolk

Pub chain Norfolk Table Ltd will reopen the King's Head in Hethersett next year. Photo: Archant

‘Eyesore’ village pub hit by fire

The First and Last pub in Ormesby, which has been hit by fire. Picture: Dan Hickey

Tickets go on sale today for Michael Buble’s Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 UK tour. Credit: PA Photos/Bantam

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Eyesore’ village pub hit by fire

The First and Last pub in Ormesby, which has been hit by fire. Picture: Dan Hickey

Pub could be knocked down ‘for health and safety reasons’

Griffin pub at Thorpe St Andrew, pictured when it was still in business Photo: Bill Smith

Man pulled over for driving too slowly loses job

A man was sentenced at Norwich Magistrate's Court for drink-driving. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Teenager suffers black eye in Wetherspoon pub toilet attack

A teenager was attacked in the toilets of the Queen of Iceni in Norwich .Photo: Steve Adams

Charity accused of ‘vested interests’ in running of village hall

Jubilee Hall in Loddon. Picture: Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists