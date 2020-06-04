Search

SHERINGHAM SHOAL Offshore Wind Farm Operated by Equinor

PUBLISHED: 00:00 05 June 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

SHERINGHAM SHOAL Offshore Wind Farm Operated by Equinor

Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009

Application for Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm (sHsow) Operation and Maintenance Activities - Generation

Notice is hereby given that Richard Sykes, HSE Manager at Scira Offshore Energy Limited, Edgar Road, Walsingham, NR22 6E1, has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake cable repair/replacement works and cable remedial burial works within the SHSOW array site. These works are part of the SHSOW operation and maintenance programme. Plans showing the position of the works, along with copies of the application and associated information may be viewed on the Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licence-register Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by:

• Visiting the MMO public register at https://marinelicensing.marinemanagement.org.uk/ rnniofox5/fox/liye/MMO_PUBLIC_REGISTER/search?area=3 and accessing the ‘make a comment’ section of case reference MLA/2020/00095; However, we will also accept representations via the following formats:

• By email to marine.consents@marinemanagement.org.uk; or alternatively • By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH During the period of alternative working practices in relation to Covid-19, it is the MMO’s strong preference that representations are sent to us electronically, either to the MMO’s Public Register or via email. In all cases, correspondence must:

• Be received within 28 days of the date of the first notice published on 4th June 2020 • Quote the case reference; and

• Include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent.

The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive.

www.sheringhamshoal.co.uk

