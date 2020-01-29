Goods Vehicle Operators Licence

Stuart Durrant, trading as SDD Landscaping Supplies of 1 Hulver Lane, Snape Suffolk IP17 1QU is applying for a licence to use Brook Farm, Halesworth Road, Beccles, NR34 8NF as an operating centre for 1 Goods Vehicle and 0 Trailers.

Owner or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected should make written representations to the traffic commisioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A guide to making representations is available from the Traffic Commisioner's office.