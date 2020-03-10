Search

MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009 APPLICATION FOR EAST ANGLIA ONE NORTH AND TWO 2020 GEOTECHNICAL INVESTIGATION

PUBLISHED: 11:24 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 11 March 2020

Notice is hereby given that Scottish Power Renewables (Scottish Power House, 320 St. Vincent Street, Glasgow, G2 5AD) has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake ground investigation works to inform the design of the East Anglia ONE NORTH and East Anglia TWO Offshore Wind Farm proposed developments.

Plans showing the position of the works may be inspected at: Hadleigh Library: Address: 29 High St, Hadleigh, Ipswich IP7 5AG. Phone: 01473 823778

Lowestoft Library: Address: Clapham Road South, Lowestoft NR32 1 DR. Phone: 01502 674660

Felixstowe Library: Address: Crescent Rd, Felixstowe IP11 7BY. Phone: 01394 694880

Ipswich Library: Address: County Library, Northgate St, Ipswich IP1 3DE. Phone: 01473 263810

Copies of the application and associated information may be viewed on line in the Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licenceregister.

Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by: - Visiting the MMO public register at https://marinelicensing. marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/fox/live/MMO_PUBLIC_ REGISTER/search?area=3 and accessing the 'make a comment? section of case reference MLA/2020/00021;

However, we will also accept representations via the following formats:- By email to marine.consents@marinemanagement.org.uk; or alternatively

- By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH

In all cases, correspondence must:- Be received within 28 days of the date of the first notice (10th March 2020);

- Quote the case reference; and - include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent.

The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

