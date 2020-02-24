Search

Advanced search

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 28 February 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Nicholas Goad and Richard Goad trading as S & G Car Sales of 40 Ely Road, Queen Adelaide, Ely, Cambs, CB7 4TZ is applying for a licenced to use Crown Yard Depot, Station Road, Sutton, Ely, Cambs, CB6 2RL as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers.

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

Nicholas Goad and Richard Goad trading as S & G Car Sales of 40 Ely Road, Queen Adelaide, Ely, Cambs, CB7 4TZ is applying for a licenced to use Crown Yard Depot, Station Road, Sutton, Ely, Cambs, CB6 2RL as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Storm Jorge: Norfolk set to miss 70mph winds

Norfolk is set to miss Storm Jorge, which will bring winds of up to 70mph to other parts of the UK. Picture: Met Office

Abandoned holiday park is a magnet for illegal urban explorers and ‘an accident waiting to happen’

An aerial photo of the former Pontins site at Hemsby, captured with a DJI drone, as fire crews deal with the blaze. Picture: Simon Carter

Residents with leasehold homes say they were ‘misled’ by developer

Paul Brown, 48, lives on phase one of Bluebell Meadow in Bradwell. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

REVEALED: Maps show route for dualled A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England.

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Primark fuels rumours about new Great Yarmouth store with cryptic tweet

New signs in Palmers shop windows proclaim the 'last few days' of its closing down sale as it prepares to shut for good Picture: Liz Coates

Imminent roadworks at busy junction will see new double mini roundabout

A major project at an increasingly busy junction in Gorleston will see the construction of a double mini roundabout. Picture: Google Maps.

Mum-of-seven found dead had been missing for a week, inquest hears

Norfolk coroner's court in Norwich. Picture: David Bale
Drive 24