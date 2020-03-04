Search

MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009 APPLICATION FOR MARINE LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 09:59 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:59 03 March 2020

NOTICE IS HEREBY given that RWE Renewables UK Offshore Wind Ltd, has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake to undertake the recovery, repair and replacement of any portion of the Scroby Sands Offshore Wind Farm inter-array and export transmission cables in the event of a fault condition. Plans showing the position of the works may be inspected at the Public Library, Great Yarmouth

Copies of the application and associated information may be viewed on line in the Public Register at www.gov.uk/ check-marine-licence-register.

Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by:

- Visiting the MMO public register at https:// marinelicensing.marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/ fox/live/MMO_PUBLIC_REGISTER/search?area=3 and accessing the 'make a comment? section of case reference MLA/2018/00304;

However, we will also accept representations via the following formats: - By email to marine.consents @marinemanagementorg. uk; or alternatively - By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH

In all cases, correspondence must:

- Be received within 28 days of the date of the first notice 04/03/20 - Quote the case reference; and

- include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent.

The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive.

