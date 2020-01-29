Search

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

29 January 2020

Rory J Holbook Limited of Roudham Road, East Harling, Norfolk NR16 2QN is applying to change an existing licence as follows to add an operating centre to keep 10 goods vehicles and 5 trailers at Elveden Farms Recycling Facility, Brandon Road, Nr. Eriswell, Lakenheath, Suffolk IP27 9FB.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

