Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 20 March 2019

Robinsons Transport of Home Farm Thurlands Drove Upwell Wisbech Cambridgeshire United Kingdom PE14 9AP Is applying for a licence to use RAY WILSON & CO The Myrtles Pious Drove Upwell Wisbech Cambridgeshire PE14 9AN As an operating centre for 1 Goods Vehicle And 2 Trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

