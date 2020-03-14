Notice of Application for a Premises Licence Under the Licensing Act 2003

Reno Refills Limited has applied to licence 15-17 Market Street, Wymondham, Norfolk, NR18 OAJ for on and off licence sale of alcohol.

Any person wishing to object to the grant of the licence or view the register of licensable premises/clubs should write to the Licensing Team, South Norfolk Council, Cygnet Court, Long Stratton, Norwich, NR15 2XE.

It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.

Objections must be received by South Norfolk Council in writing no later than 14th March 2020.