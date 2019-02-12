Search

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A VARIATION OF PREMISES LICENCE/CLUB CERTIFICATE UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

PUBLISHED: 00:00 16 February 2019

MAKE NOTICE that 1 Redenhall with Harleston Town Council has applied to South Norfolk Council for a Premises Licence / Club Certificate For the Recreation Grounds & Leisure Centre, Wilderness Lane Harleston.

MAKE NOTICE that 1 Redenhall with Harleston Town Council has applied to South Norfolk Council for a Premises Licence / Club Certificate For the Recreation Grounds & Leisure Centre, Wilderness Lane Harleston. The Licensable activities proposed to continue at the premises/club consists of Plays, Films, Sporting Events, Boxing / Wrestling, Live Music, Recorded Music, Dance, Late Night Refreshment & Supply of Alcohol and the changes the applicant is applying for To extend licensable area and amend the hours for the provisions specified above.

Any person wishing to object to the grant of the licence or view the register of licensable premises/clubs should write to the Licensing Team, South Norfolk Council, Cygnet Court, Long Stratton, Norwich, NR15 2XE. It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000. Objections must be received by South Norfolk Council in writing no later than 8th March 2019

