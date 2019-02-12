NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003
PUBLISHED: 00:00 16 February 2019
Archant
TAKE NOTICE that Redenhall with Harleston Town Council Has applied to South Norfolk Council for a Premises Licence / Club Certificate For the Market Place, Exchange Street, Broad Street, The Thoroughfare, Church Street & Union Street.
TAKE NOTICE that Redenhall with Harleston Town Council Has applied to South Norfolk Council for a Premises Licence / Club Certificate For the Market Place, Exchange Street, Broad Street, The Thoroughfare, Church Street & Union Street. Statement of the licensable activities proposed. Live Music & Recorded Music, Performance of Dance and Supply of Alcohol
Any person wishing to object to the grant of the licence or view the register of licensable premises/clubs should write to the Licensing Team, South Norfolk Council, Cygnet Court, Long Stratton, Norwich, NR15 2XE. It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000. Objections must be received by South Norfolk Council in writing no later than 8th March 2019.
