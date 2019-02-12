Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

PUBLISHED: 00:00 16 February 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

TAKE NOTICE that Redenhall with Harleston Town Council Has applied to South Norfolk Council for a Premises Licence / Club Certificate For the Market Place, Exchange Street, Broad Street, The Thoroughfare, Church Street & Union Street.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

TAKE NOTICE that Redenhall with Harleston Town Council Has applied to South Norfolk Council for a Premises Licence / Club Certificate For the Market Place, Exchange Street, Broad Street, The Thoroughfare, Church Street & Union Street. Statement of the licensable activities proposed. Live Music & Recorded Music, Performance of Dance and Supply of Alcohol

Any person wishing to object to the grant of the licence or view the register of licensable premises/clubs should write to the Licensing Team, South Norfolk Council, Cygnet Court, Long Stratton, Norwich, NR15 2XE. It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000. Objections must be received by South Norfolk Council in writing no later than 8th March 2019.

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

Emily Prause, who has gone missing. Photo: Suffolk Police

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fatal crash reignites concerns over one road access to housing estate

Sir Alfred Munnings Road, Queen's Hills. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

Emily Prause, who has gone missing. Photo: Suffolk Police

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatal crash reignites concerns over one road access to housing estate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Exhibition for renowned Norfolk sculptor about to celebrate 80th birthday

Ros Newman and her exhibit for the 2005 Bergh Apton Sculpture Trail. Photo: Simon Finlay

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

Emily Prause, who has gone missing. Photo: Suffolk Police

Revealed: How council knew about problems at Thetford horror flats for six years before moving tenants out

Angelika Miko, tennant in a mould infested flat in Glebe Close, Thetford with two of her children Lena (left) and Olivia (on lap), have been moved into emergency accommodation. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists