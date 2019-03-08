Platten’s Fish & Chips Limited

Public Notice Archant

VARIATION OF PREMISES LICENCES

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Platten’s Fish & Chips Limited Is seeking a variation to premises licence for Season Restaurant, The Quay, Wells-Next-The-Sea, Norfolk. Alcohol licence for upper floor restaurant, during the hours of 10am to Midnight, Monday to Sunday. If you wish to object to this application written representations with full contact details should be made to the the Licensing Authority below: Licensing Section, North Norfolk District Council, Council Offices, Holt Road, Cromer, Norfolk. NR7 9EN Representation should be made by 15/04/19. This application may be viewed during office hours at the above offices N.B It is an offence, liable on conviction to a fine up to level 5 on the standard scale (£5000), under Section 158 of the Licensing Act 2003 to make a false statement I or in connection with this application.