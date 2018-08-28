Search

Public Notice RE: EVELYN MARY MOORE DECEASED

PUBLISHED: 11:33 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:33 09 November 2018

pursuant to the Trustee r Act 1925 section 27, notice is given that all creditors and others having any claims against or claim to be beneficially interested in the estate of Evelyn Mary Moore deceased late of 12 Nightingale Road, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR33 7AX

who died on the 9th December 2017 and whose Will was proved in the District Probate Registry at Newcastle-upon-Tyne of the Family Division of the High Court on the 8th day of May 2018 are required to send particulars in writing to Messrs England & Co Solicitors whose address is 11 Surrey Street, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR32 111 on or before 10th January 2018 after which date the Executor will proceed to distribute the assets of the deceased amongst the persons entitled to them having regard only to the claims of which she has had notice and shall not be liable for the assets of the deceased or any part of them to distribute to any person or persons of whose claims or demands she then has not had notice. Dated 31st October 2018 England & Co Solicitors for the Executor

Comments have been disabled on this article.

