NORWICH ENERGY INNOVATION PARK AT STANFIELD ROAD, WYMONDHAM LANPRO PLANNING CONSULTANTS AND ARCHITECTS
PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 September 2020
Archant
Consultation on Proposed Development
NORWICH ENERGY INNOVATION PARK AT STANFIELD ROAD, WYMONDHAM LANPRO PLANNING CONSULTANTS AND ARCHITECTS, on behalf of George J Goff Ltd, invite you to view and comment on the draft proposals for the development of a new Energy Innovation Park at land located west of Goff Petroleum on Stanfield Road, Wymondham. Our consultation webpage will be online from 7th to 21st September at www.lanproservices.co.uk/ innovation-park. We hope that you will be able to view the proposals and share your thoughts on the evolving plans.
