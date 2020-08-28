NORWICH ENERGY INNOVATION PARK AT STANFIELD ROAD, WYMONDHAM LANPRO PLANNING CONSULTANTS AND ARCHITECTS

NORWICH ENERGY INNOVATION PARK AT STANFIELD ROAD, WYMONDHAM LANPRO PLANNING CONSULTANTS AND ARCHITECTS, on behalf of George J Goff Ltd, invite you to view and comment on the draft proposals for the development of a new Energy Innovation Park at land located west of Goff Petroleum on Stanfield Road, Wymondham. Our consultation webpage will be online from 7th to 21st September at www.lanproservices.co.uk/ innovation-park. We hope that you will be able to view the proposals and share your thoughts on the evolving plans.