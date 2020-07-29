Search

Commons Act 2006/section 23

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 July 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Wacton Common, Wacton, South Norfolk

MR AND MRS RIORDAN applied to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for consent under section 38 of the Commons Act 2006/section 23 to carry out restricted works on Wacton Common. The Planning Inspectorate will decide the application on behalf of the Secretary of State. The proposed works involve the laying of a new water supply mains in a back filled trench of approximately 130 metres in length. The intention is to complete the works within two days. Due to government advice in respect of Coronavirus (COVID-19), a copy of the application will not be left in a public area for viewing. However a Copy of the application form and accompanying documents showing the proposed works can be requested by contacting: Wactoncommon@ aol.com until 28 August 2020. In view of the pandemic, any representations should, where possible, be sent only in email ON or BEFORE that date to The Planning Inspectorate commonlandcasework@ planninginspectorate.gov.uk. Representations sent to the Planning Inspectorate cannot be treated as confidential. They will be copied to the applicant and possibly to other interested parties. For information about how the Planning Inspectorate processes personal information please see the Common Land Privacy Policy at https://www.gov. uk/governemnt/publications/ common-land-guidance-sheet-13-privacy-policy M Riordan Le Grys Farm Wacton Norwich NR15 2UR

