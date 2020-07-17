Stuart Davis Ltd
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence
Stuart Davis Ltd of Stitches Farm, Lower Chase, Althorne, Chelmsford, CM3 6BY is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 1 goods vehicle and 1 trailer at the operating centre at Roy Humphreys Car & Commercial, A140 Norwich-Ipswich Road, Brome, Eye, IP23 8AW. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.
