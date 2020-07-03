Search

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 July 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

JOHN MELVYN HUNT trading as Hunts Services Ltd of The Willows, Links Road, Gorleston, Great Yarmouth NR31 6JR is applying for a licence to use Hunters Lodge, Church Road, Thorpe Next Haddiscoe Norwich NR14 6SJ as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 1 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

