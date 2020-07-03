East Suffolk Internal Drainage Board (ESIDB)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTENTION NOT TO PREPARE AN ENVIRONMENTAL STATEMENT (Regulation 5 of the Environmental Impact Assessment (Land Drainage Improvement Works) Regulations 1999 as amended by SI 2005/1399 and SI 2006/618. Kings Fleet Saltmarsh Improvement Project. The East Suffolk Internal Drainage Board (ESIDB) gives notice as of the 3rd July 2020 that it proposes to carry out repair works on the Kings Fleet Pumping Station and outfall alongside installation of a new prefabricated building at Kings Fleet (TM 32011 38438).We also plan to carry out saltmarsh restoration on the saltings, this will be done by installing polder fencing to trap silts from the sea. The ESIDB considers that the improvement works are not likely to have significant effects on the environment and does not intend to prepare an environmental statement in respect of them. However, a non-statutory Environmental Action Plan has been produced to document the potential environmental impacts of the scheme and any associated mitigation measures proposed to manage these risks. An electronic copy of the report is available on request from the address below, or can be viewed at the same address. Any person wishing to make representations in relation to the likely environmental effects of the proposed improvement works should do so, in writing, to the address specified below, within 28 days of the date of publication of this notice. East Suffolk Internal Drainage Board Kettlewell House Austin Fields Industrial Estate King’s Lynn Norfolk PE30 1PH Tel: 01553 819600 info@wlma.org.uk https://www.wlma.org.uk/ norfolk-idb/public-notices/