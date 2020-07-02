Norfolk County Council
PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 July 2020
REPORT OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND SOCIAL CARE OMBUDSMAN
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has issued a report following its investigation of a complaint against Norfolk County Council. The complaint was about an Education & Children’s Services matter. The Ombudsman found that there had been fault on the part of the Council, and this had caused injustice to the complainant. Norfolk County Council has agreed to take action which the Ombudsman regards as providing a satisfactory remedy for the complaint. The Council must now consider the report and tell the Ombudsman within three months (or such longer period as the Ombudsman may agree) what it proposes to do. Copies of the report will be available for public inspection during normal office hours at County Hall, Martineau Lane, Norwich, NR1 2DH for three weeks starting on 2 July 2020. In light of the current situation, digital copies are also available by request to complimentsandcomplaints @ norfolk.gov.uk Anyone is entitled to take copies of the report or extracts from it. Copies will be supplied free of charge.
