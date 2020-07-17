HTS Supplies Ltd

Application for a Premises Licence

NOTICE IS HEREBY given that Steven Paul Crisp has applied to South Norfolk Council for a Premises Licence/ Club Certificate for the Unit Ga, GG, GH Trading Estate, Langley Road, Chedgrave NR14 6H0 for the sale of alcohol off the premises. Any persons wishing to object to the grant of the licence or veiw the register of licensable premises/clubs should write to the Licensing Team, South Norfolk Council, Swan Lane, Long Stratton, Norwich NR15 2XE. It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000. Objections must be received by South Norfolk Council in writing no later than 17th July 2020.