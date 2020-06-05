Hales Haulage Limited

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

HALES HAULAGE Limited with offices at: Georgian House, 34 Thoroughfare, HALESWORTH 1P19 8AP is applying for a licence to use Beccles Heliport, Benacre Road, Ellough, BECCLES NR34 7XD as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 2 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A guide to making representations is available from the Traffic Commissioners office.