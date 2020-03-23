HOLKHAM WALLED GARDEN

NOTICE TO TENDER

ender for works of specialist conservation and repair to the Samuel Wyatt Vinery, Holkham Walled Garden, Holkham, Wells-Next-The-Sea, Norfolk. Expressions of interest are invited from suitably qualified and experienced contractors for the repair of the Grade II* listed Samuel Wyatt Vinery at Holkham Hall, Norfolk. The works comprise recording, marking and de-glazing the 8.5 metre span glasshouse, carpentry repairs and partial renewal of the timber structure, glazing bars, and sashes. Repair of cast and wrought iron structural elements, fittings and fixtures. Re-glazing with salvaged and new glass to match. Re-roofing of the north range with natural slates in diminishing courses. Repairs to brickwork and repointing. Redecoration of internal and external joinery with linseed oil paints. The client is the Holkham Estate and the project is supported by grant aid from Historic England. The approximate value of the work is £600K, excluding VAT, phased over 3 years. Your expression of interest should be received by Monday 23 March 2020 and provide evidence of appropriate conservation experience and management capability. Contractors must be registered with the Construction Industry Training Board, personnel registered with the CSC Scheme and/or ICON/PACR accredited will be an advantage. Those expressing interest may be required to complete and submit a pre-qualification questionnaire. The selection process will be used to produce a tender list of no more than 6 contractors to submit formal tenders.

Tender documents will be issued on Monday 6 April 2020 and the work on site is anticipated to commence before the end of May 2020. No liability or costs will be accepted for work involved in making any submission and no guarantee is given that any contract will be offered.

Apply to: Helen Axworthy, R H Partnership Architects Ltd, 94 Chesterton Road, Cambridge CB4 1ER E-mail: helen.axworthy@rhpartnership.co.uk