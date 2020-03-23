Search

Advanced search

HOLKHAM WALLED GARDEN

PUBLISHED: 23:59 17 March 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

NOTICE TO TENDER

ender for works of specialist conservation and repair to the Samuel Wyatt Vinery, Holkham Walled Garden, Holkham, Wells-Next-The-Sea, Norfolk. Expressions of interest are invited from suitably qualified and experienced contractors for the repair of the Grade II* listed Samuel Wyatt Vinery at Holkham Hall, Norfolk. The works comprise recording, marking and de-glazing the 8.5 metre span glasshouse, carpentry repairs and partial renewal of the timber structure, glazing bars, and sashes. Repair of cast and wrought iron structural elements, fittings and fixtures. Re-glazing with salvaged and new glass to match. Re-roofing of the north range with natural slates in diminishing courses. Repairs to brickwork and repointing. Redecoration of internal and external joinery with linseed oil paints. The client is the Holkham Estate and the project is supported by grant aid from Historic England. The approximate value of the work is £600K, excluding VAT, phased over 3 years. Your expression of interest should be received by Monday 23 March 2020 and provide evidence of appropriate conservation experience and management capability. Contractors must be registered with the Construction Industry Training Board, personnel registered with the CSC Scheme and/or ICON/PACR accredited will be an advantage. Those expressing interest may be required to complete and submit a pre-qualification questionnaire. The selection process will be used to produce a tender list of no more than 6 contractors to submit formal tenders.

You may also want to watch:

Tender documents will be issued on Monday 6 April 2020 and the work on site is anticipated to commence before the end of May 2020. No liability or costs will be accepted for work involved in making any submission and no guarantee is given that any contract will be offered.

Apply to: Helen Axworthy, R H Partnership Architects Ltd, 94 Chesterton Road, Cambridge CB4 1ER E-mail: helen.axworthy@rhpartnership.co.uk

Most Read

Tesco to close 24-hour stores overnight to re-stock after panic-buying

Empty shelves at Tesco. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

Further schools to be hit by coronavirus closures

Warren School in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft will be closed from 3pm on Wednesday, March 18 until after the Easter holidays. Picture: Google Images

More stores close in Norwich’s Chapelfield as a result of coronavirus

The Disney Store in Chapelfield is closing temporarily because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant library

Baby among three cases of coronavirus at James Paget Hospital

James Paget Hospital. PHOTO: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

Tesco to close 24-hour stores overnight to re-stock after panic-buying

Empty shelves at Tesco. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Further schools to be hit by coronavirus closures

Warren School in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft will be closed from 3pm on Wednesday, March 18 until after the Easter holidays. Picture: Google Images

Baby among three cases of coronavirus at James Paget Hospital

James Paget Hospital. PHOTO: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich’s famous floating restaurant has left the city

Vagabond after being moved from her longstanding mooring in Norwich city centre. Picture: Tom Barrett / Broads Authority
Drive 24