DANIEL FARROW HOSPITALITY & LEISURE LTD

Notice of an Application for a Premises Licence/ Club Premises Certificate Under the Licensing Act 2003

Name of applicant/club: DANIEL KEITH FARROW - 2 MUSPOLE STREET. Premises address to which application refers: 2 Muspole Street, Norwich NR3 1DJ. Proposed licensable/ qualifying club activities and hours of operation:- Sale of food and drink including Alcoholic Beverages. Live and & recorded music, late night refreshments. Initial opening hours Sunday/ Monday - Closed, Tuesday to Thursday 12pm -00:00, Friday 12pm - 01:30, Saturday 09:00 - 01:30. Representations about this application should be made in writing to:- Licensing Team, Norwich City Council, City Hall, St Peters Street, Norwich, NR2 1NH Representations must be received by 3rd April 2020 The application may be viewed 09:00-17:00hrs Monday-Friday, in the Register held at the above offices. N.B. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, a person who does so is liable on conviction to a fine up to level 5 on the standard Scale (£5,000) - Section 158 of the Licensing Act 2003.