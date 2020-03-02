Search

Advanced search

COUNCIL TAX

PUBLISHED: 23:59 04 March 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

NORWICH CITY COUNCIL

LOCAL GOVERNMENT FINANCE ACT 1992: SECTION 30. Notice is hereby given that, at its meeting on 25 February 2020, Norwich City Council, in accordance with Section 30 of the Local Government Finance Act, 1992, set the following as the amounts of Council Tax for the financial year commencing on 1 April 2020 for each of the categories of dwellings shown below: -

Valuation Bands

A B C D E F G H

Norwich City Council £179.59 £209.52 £239.45 £269.38 £329.24 £389.10 £448.97 £538.76

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk County Council £862.20 £1005.90 £1,149.60 £1,293.30 £1,580.70 £1,868.10 £2,155.50 £2,586.60

Adult Social Care £82.14 £95.83 £109.52 £123.21 £150.59 £177.97 £205.35 £246.42

Norfolk Police Authority £175.38 £204.61 £233.84 £263.07 £321.53 £379.99 £438.45 £526.14

TOTAL COUNCIL TAX £1,299.31 £1,515.86 £1,732.41 £1,948.96 £2,382.06 £2,815.16 £3,248.27 £3,897.92

2 March 2020

Anton Bull, Norwich City Council, Director of Business Services, City Hall, St Peter's Street, Norwich NR2 1NH

Most Read

Farke reveals why he knew City would win FA Cup spot kick shoot out over Spurs

Tim Krul was Norwich City's spot kick hero at Tottenham in the FA Cup Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Shop to offer free taxis home for customers who spend £30 or more

Tiny's Taxis owner, Mark Griffin (right), and The Original Factory Shop Manager, Nick Deere (left) outside the store in Fakenham at the launch of their new joint incentive for free taxis for customers. Picture: Archant

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Greater Anglia opens new sidings at Norwich station

Greater Anglia has opened new sidings just outside Norwich station to help store its new trains when they’re not in service. Picture: Greater Anglia

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farke reveals why he knew City would win FA Cup spot kick shoot out over Spurs

Tim Krul was Norwich City's spot kick hero at Tottenham in the FA Cup Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Canaries to host Derby or United in first FA Cup quarter-final since 1992

Tim Krul sprints to his Norwich City team-mates to celebrate at Spurs Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s brilliant FA Cup penalty shoot out win against Tottenham

Josip Drmic bundles the ball home after following up Kenny McLean's effort. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Krul the shoot-out hero as Canaries fightback for FA Cup victory at Spurs

Josip Drmic equalised for the Canaries in normal time at Tottenham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24