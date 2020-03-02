COUNCIL TAX

NORWICH CITY COUNCIL

LOCAL GOVERNMENT FINANCE ACT 1992: SECTION 30. Notice is hereby given that, at its meeting on 25 February 2020, Norwich City Council, in accordance with Section 30 of the Local Government Finance Act, 1992, set the following as the amounts of Council Tax for the financial year commencing on 1 April 2020 for each of the categories of dwellings shown below: -

Valuation Bands

A B C D E F G H

Norwich City Council £179.59 £209.52 £239.45 £269.38 £329.24 £389.10 £448.97 £538.76

Norfolk County Council £862.20 £1005.90 £1,149.60 £1,293.30 £1,580.70 £1,868.10 £2,155.50 £2,586.60

Adult Social Care £82.14 £95.83 £109.52 £123.21 £150.59 £177.97 £205.35 £246.42

Norfolk Police Authority £175.38 £204.61 £233.84 £263.07 £321.53 £379.99 £438.45 £526.14

TOTAL COUNCIL TAX £1,299.31 £1,515.86 £1,732.41 £1,948.96 £2,382.06 £2,815.16 £3,248.27 £3,897.92

2 March 2020

Anton Bull, Norwich City Council, Director of Business Services, City Hall, St Peter's Street, Norwich NR2 1NH