First Light Festival

Premises Licence - New Application

Name of Applicant: First Light Festival C.I.C. Name of Premises: First Light Festival. Postal Address of Premises: South Beach, Lowestoft. Nearest post-code NR33 0DG, Kensington Gardens, Kensington Road, Lowestoft NR33 0HY. This application may be viewed at: East Suffolk Council East Suffolk House, Riduna Park, Station Road, Melton, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP12 1RT and Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR33 0EQ. Proposed Licensable Activities: Provision of Regulated Entertainment (plays, films, live music, recorded music, performances of dance) one weekend in June falling closest to the summer solstice Saturday 12:00 - 00:00 Sunday 00:00 - 12:00. Provision of Late-Night Refreshment one weekend in June falling closest to the summer solstice Saturday 23:00 - 00:00 Sunday 00:00 - 05:00 Supply of Alcohol one weekend in June falling closest to the summer solstice Saturday 12:00 - 00:00 Sunday 00:00 - 12:00. Opening Hours Saturday to Sunday 12:00 - 12:00. Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 25/02/20. Closing Date: 23/03/20. Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at either of the above addresses, or by e-mail to licensing@ eastsuffolk.gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.