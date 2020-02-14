Search

Advanced search

Waveney Construction Services Ltd

PUBLISHED: 23:59 14 February 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

You may also want to watch:

Waveney Construction Services Ltd of Darrow Wood Farm, Shelfanger Road, Diss, Norfolk IP22 4XY is applying for a licence to use Crab Tree Farm, Norwich road, Brome IP21 4BB as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 0 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Jason Manford and Ore Oduba enjoy ‘best grub in Norwich’ at popular cafe

Jason Manford and Ore Oduba visited No.33 Cafe in Norwich and posed for a photo with chef Gina Watt Credit: Gina Watt

Night of first light festival in Norwich cancelled ahead of Storm Dennis’ arrival

Love Light Norwich installation at the Cathedral. Picture: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

Boys suffered broken skulls after ‘goading’ woman to drive off as they sat on car

Lime Grove in Gayton, where the two boys suffered fractured skulls after goading Claire Johns to pull away while they sat on the boot of her car.

Sugar factories could close before farmers can harvest all their beet

Bad weather and wet soils have hampered efforts to harvest Norfolk and Suffolk's sugar beet crop in 2019/20. Picture: Chris Hill.

Police cordon off part of city centre after man found with serious injuries

Police sealed off part of the area around the River Wensum and the Hotel Nelson. Pic:ture: Archant.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Dog owner ordered to remove 15kg of pet’s waste from garden - after claiming it ate council’s warning letters

Avondale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man pulled from ‘intense fire’ at city centre bungalow

Emergency services at the bungalow fire on Plumstead Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘One of the sweetest people’ - Tributes to former toy shop owner who never left her town

Thelma Bond, centre, and Cynthia Bond, right, with Mrs Harmer, the last customer at their toy shop in Dereham High Street before it closed in 2006. Picture: Matthew Usher

Police cordon off part of city centre after man found with serious injuries

Police sealed off part of the area around the River Wensum and the Hotel Nelson. Pic:ture: Archant.

Boys suffered broken skulls after ‘goading’ woman to drive off as they sat on car

Lime Grove in Gayton, where the two boys suffered fractured skulls after goading Claire Johns to pull away while they sat on the boot of her car.

Night of first light festival in Norwich cancelled ahead of Storm Dennis’ arrival

Love Light Norwich installation at the Cathedral. Picture: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith
Drive 24