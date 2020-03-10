Search

The Barsham Brewery Ltd Is seeking a variation of premises licence.

PUBLISHED: 23:59 14 February 2020

The Barsham Brewery Ltd

To extend the licensable area to incorporate The Old Store, Walsingham Road, West Barsham NR21 9NP for Sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises via online sales and for sales/collection to public direct from premises. Sales of alcohol for consumption on the premises only for organised ticketed events or by invite only. If you wish to object to this application written representations with full contact details should be made to the Licensing Authority below: Licensing Section, North Norfolk District Council, Council Offices, Holt Road, Cromer, Norfolk, NR27 9EN. Representations should be made by 10/3/20. This application may be viewed during office hours at the above offices.

