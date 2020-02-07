Search

H. L. HUTCHINSON LTD

PUBLISHED: 23:59 08 February 2020

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

H. L. HUTCHINSON LTD trading as Hutchinsons of Weasenham Lane, Wisbech PE13 2RN is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at Barkers Buildings, Middle Harling, East Harling, Norwich NR16 2SQ. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office

