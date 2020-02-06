Search

PUBLISHED: 23:59 06 February 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

Total Temperture Management Ltd trading as Igloo Thermo Logistics of Unit 5 Vale Industrial Estate, Tolpits Lane, Watford WD18 9QP is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 3 goods vehicles and 1 trailers at Unit 15a, Chalk Lane, Snetterton NR16 2JZ. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

