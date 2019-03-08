Sari Traditional Hungarian Shop

Notice of Application for Premises Licence under the Licensing Act 2003

TAKE NOTICE THAT the Sari Traditional Hungarian Shop has applied to Norwich city council for a Premises License for the 40 Cowgate NR3 1SX. Statement of the licensable activities propose, sale of alcohol Monday to Saturday 10 am to 4:30 pm. Any person wishing to object to the grant to the license or view the register of the licensable premises should write to the licensing team Norwich Council, St Peters St, Norwich NR2 1NH.