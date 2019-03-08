Search

Advanced search

DIRECT HAUL LTD

PUBLISHED: 00:00 30 September 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

You may also want to watch:

DIRECT HAUL LTD of 28 Webster Close, Norwich, NR5 9DF is applying for a licence to use Roy Humphrey Group, Ipswich Road, Brome, Eye, IP23 8AW as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 1 trailers and to use Crown Farm, Stalland Common, Great Ellingham, NR17 1JF as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

High tide means tidal wave on Norfolk river

A tidal wave on the Great Ouse near King's Lynn Picture: Kevin Holland

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

‘We were all screaming’ - Amazon hands over £16,000 after driver runs over dog

The Snell family almost lost their dog Dukey after an Amazon delivery driver ran over him when leaving their property. After amassing a bill of thousands of pounds for his lifesaving treatment, Amazon have paid the vets bills for the family. Tracy Riches Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Flood alerts issued for parts of the Norfolk coast

Flood alerts have been issued in parts of Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

High tide means tidal wave on Norfolk river

A tidal wave on the Great Ouse near King's Lynn Picture: Kevin Holland

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

‘We were all screaming’ - Amazon hands over £16,000 after driver runs over dog

The Snell family almost lost their dog Dukey after an Amazon delivery driver ran over him when leaving their property. After amassing a bill of thousands of pounds for his lifesaving treatment, Amazon have paid the vets bills for the family. Tracy Riches Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Flood alerts issued for parts of the Norfolk coast

Flood alerts have been issued in parts of Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We were all screaming’ - Amazon hands over £16,000 after driver runs over dog

The Snell family almost lost their dog Dukey after an Amazon delivery driver ran over him when leaving their property. After amassing a bill of thousands of pounds for his lifesaving treatment, Amazon have paid the vets bills for the family. Tracy Riches Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by van on A47

A pedestrian is in a critical condition after they were hit by a van on the A47. Pic: Google Street View.

Blunder means more bereaved parents sent letters to register their children for school, years after deaths

Hollie Knightingale with Alissia, shortly before her death in 2016. Photo: Submitted

Penthouse for sale in former seaside hotel for £1m

Flashback to 2014 when plans were lodged to refurbish the Burlington Hotel. Architect Bernard Smith, left, and owner Steve McDermot with a model of the new look hotel. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists