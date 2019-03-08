The Olive Tree C/O Alder Country Park

Name of Applicant: Exclusive Luxury Lodges. Name of Premises: The Olive Tree C/O Alder Country Park. Postal address of premises: Bacton Road, North Walsham, Norfolk, NR28 0RA. This application may be viewed at: Licensing Team, North Norfolk District Council, Council Offices, Holt Road, Cromer, Norfolk NR27 9EN. The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are: Sale of alcohol Dates between which representation may be made to the Licensing Authority: North Norfolk Borough Council Start Date: 20/09/2019 Closing Date: 30/09/2019. Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, North Norfolk District Council, Council Offices, Holt Road, Cromer, Norfolk NR27 9EN. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence.