PUBLISHED: 00:00 12 June 2019

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

NORSE EASTERN LTD of 280 Fifers Lane, Norwich NR6 6EQ is applying for a licence to use Burgh Road, Aylsham, Norwich NR11 6AR as an operating centre for 14 goods vehicles and 0 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

