NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION.

Public Notice Archant

Town & Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION. Proposed Development at: Former Blyth Builders' Yard & Adjacent Land, Claypit Road Foulsham NR20 5RW. Take Notice that application is being made by Mackinnon Construction Ltd. For planning permission to Demolish Builders' Yard and Erect 9 no. Dwellings with associated access road. The application is being submitted to Broadland District Council at Thorpe Lodge, 1 Yarmouth Road Norwich NR7 0DU Any Owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the Council within 21 days of the date of this notice. Date: 1st May 2019