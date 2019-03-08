North Elmham CofE VC Primary School

Public Notice Archant

Proposed change to North Elmham CofE VC Primary School

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

North Elmham CEVC Primary School

Headteachers: Miss Tobin & Mr Isherwood

Holt Road, North Elmham, NR20 5JS

Tel: 01362 668318

Email: office@northelmham.norfolk.sch.uk

Website: northelmhamschool.com

You may also want to watch:

Proposed change to North Elmham CofE VC Primary School, North Elmham.

Public Notice is given in accordance with section 19(3) of the Education and Inspections Act 2006 that the Governing Body of North Elmham Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, North Elmham intends to make a prescribed alteration to North Elmham Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Holt Rd, North Elmham, NR20 5JS, from 1 September 2019.

The school will change category from Voluntary Controlled to Voluntary Aided and the governing body will implement the proposal.

This Notice is an extract from the complete proposal. Copies of the complete proposal can be obtained from: North Elmham Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Holt Rd, North Elmham, NR20 5JS.

Within four weeks from the date of publication of this proposal, any person may object to, or make comments on, the proposal by sending them to the School Organisation Team, Children's Services Floor 8 (Bay 34), County Hall, Martineau Lane, Norwich, NR1 2DL or by email to: schoolreview@ norfolk.gov.uk

Signed: Rosemary Kett Chair of Governors

Publication Date: 25 April 2019