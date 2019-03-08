Norfolk County Council

Public Notice Archant

Proposed change to St. George’s Primary & Nursery School

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Proposed change to St. George's Primary & Nursery School in Great Yarmouth. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that, Norfolk County Council intends to make a prescribed alteration to the following school, in accordance with section 19 (1) of the Education and Inspections Act 2006, by changing the age range served by the school as indicated from 1 September 2019:-

Schools: St Georges Primary & Nursery School, St Peters Road, Great Yarmouth Norfolk NR30 3BQ

April 2019 Number on roll 256

Present age range of pupils 3 - 11

Proposed age range of pupils 4 - 11

Annual intake Existing 30

You may also want to watch:

Annual intake Proposed 30

Capacity Existing 262

Capacity Proposed 262

The Nursery will still provide early years education at St. Georges Primary School, offering places to 3 – 4 year olds. This proposal relates to a change in how the early years provision is managed. Currently the school offers: Maintained nursery, as part of St George's Primary school, 52 places for 3 and 4 year olds St George's Primary school still want to provide nursery provision, however they want to manage it via Section 27 of the Community Powers Regulations, not as part of the main school. To do this, St George's Primary School must legally change the school age range. This Notice is an extract from the complete proposal. Copies of the complete proposal can be obtained my email from schoolreview@norfolk.gov.uk or by writing to the School Organisation Team, Children's Services Floor 8 (Bay 34), County Hall, Martineau Lane, Norwich, NR1 2DL.Within four weeks from the date of publication of this proposal, any person may object to, or make comments on, the proposal by sending them to the School Organisation Team, Children's Services Floor 8 (Bay 34), County Hall, Martineau Lane, Norwich, NR1 2DL or by email to: schoolreview@norfolk.gov.uk

Signed: Sara Tough Executive Director of Children's Services

Publication Date: 26 April 2019

Explanatory Note

The school's determined admission arrangements for school entry in September 2019 remain unchanged and there is no change to the fact that a nursery place does not in any way guarantee a place at the school, as documented on the admissions policy on the school web site; https://stgeorgesprimary.norfolk.sch.uk/index.php/policies/admission-policy/