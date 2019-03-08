Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norfolk County Council

PUBLISHED: 00:00 27 April 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Proposed change to Drake Primary School, Thetford

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that, Norfolk County Council intends to make a prescribed alteration to the following school, in accordance with section 19 (1) of the Education and Inspections Act 2006, by changing the age range served by the school as indicated from 1 September 2019:-

Schools: Drake Primary School Fairfields Thetford Norfolk IP24 1JW

April 2019 Number on roll 365

Present age range of pupils 3 - 11

Proposed age range of pupils 4 - 11

Annual intake Existing 60

You may also want to watch:

Annual intake Proposed 60

Capacity Existing 420

Capacity Proposed 420

This Notice is an extract from the complete proposal. Copies of the complete proposal can be obtained by emailing schoolreview@norfolk.gov.uk or by writing to the School Organisation Team, Children's Services Floor 8 (Bay 34), County Hall, Martineau Lane, Norwich, NR1 2DL.

Within four weeks from the date of publication of this proposal, any person may object to, or make comments on, the proposal by sending them to the School Organisation Team, Children's Services Floor 8 (Bay 34), County Hall, Martineau Lane, Norwich, NR1 2DL or by email to: schoolreview@norfolk.gov.uk

Signed: Sara Tough Executive Director of Children's Services

Publication Date: 24 April 2019

Explanatory Note This proposal relates to a change in the early years provision. Currently the school offers; • a maintained nursery for 3 and 4 year olds for 52 places (am and pm sessions) • Little Pirates Nursery & Day Care from birth to 4 year olds. Both settings (Drake Primary Nursery and Little Pirates Nursery & Day Care) offer the same provision. From 1 September 2019, Drake Primary School wants to offer all nursery & day care through Little Pirates Nursery & Day Care only.

Most Read

Norfolk builder dies aged 52

Paul Garner, who has passed away aged 52 Picture: submitted by Mark Garner

Driver seriously injured in three car crash at crossroads

Emergency services at the scene of the accident near Hempnall where a driver sustained serious injuries after a crash between three cars. Picture: Fraser Rush

Norfolk braced for thunder and winds from Storm Hannah

Norfolk is expected to feel the tailend of storm Hannah with heavy winds and thundery showers through Saturday. Picture: Chris Herring

Woman and boy found dead in Newmarket home

Two bodies have been found at a home in Newmarket. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

Norwich City fans warned by club and EFL not to invade pitch if promotion clinched against Blackburn Rovers

Norwich City fans are hoping Teemu Pukki can help fire the Canaries back to the Premier League. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/04/2019

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

‘We are terrified’ - pet owner describes finding cat with both ears cut off in second attack in two weeks

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

Norfolk builder dies aged 52

Paul Garner, who has passed away aged 52 Picture: submitted by Mark Garner

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver seriously injured in three car crash at crossroads

Emergency services at the scene of the accident near Hempnall where a driver sustained serious injuries after a crash between three cars. Picture: Fraser Rush

Gold bars stolen from St Benedict’s Street shop

Three people police are searching for after gold bars were stolen from a Norwich shop. Picture: Norfolk Police

Why man dressed as The Stig was spotted in Norwich river

'The Stig' spotted in the River Wensum Credit: Alan Forster

No action to be taken after schoolgirl approached

Police have said that no further action will be taken following reports that a schoolgirl was approached by a stranger in a van in Longham. Picture: Archant Library

Five cats attacked in two weeks as body parts discovered in Norwich

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists