Proposed change to Drake Primary School, Thetford

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that, Norfolk County Council intends to make a prescribed alteration to the following school, in accordance with section 19 (1) of the Education and Inspections Act 2006, by changing the age range served by the school as indicated from 1 September 2019:-

Schools: Drake Primary School Fairfields Thetford Norfolk IP24 1JW

April 2019 Number on roll 365

Present age range of pupils 3 - 11

Proposed age range of pupils 4 - 11

Annual intake Existing 60

Annual intake Proposed 60

Capacity Existing 420

Capacity Proposed 420

This Notice is an extract from the complete proposal. Copies of the complete proposal can be obtained by emailing schoolreview@norfolk.gov.uk or by writing to the School Organisation Team, Children's Services Floor 8 (Bay 34), County Hall, Martineau Lane, Norwich, NR1 2DL.

Within four weeks from the date of publication of this proposal, any person may object to, or make comments on, the proposal by sending them to the School Organisation Team, Children's Services Floor 8 (Bay 34), County Hall, Martineau Lane, Norwich, NR1 2DL or by email to: schoolreview@norfolk.gov.uk

Signed: Sara Tough Executive Director of Children's Services

Publication Date: 24 April 2019

Explanatory Note This proposal relates to a change in the early years provision. Currently the school offers; • a maintained nursery for 3 and 4 year olds for 52 places (am and pm sessions) • Little Pirates Nursery & Day Care from birth to 4 year olds. Both settings (Drake Primary Nursery and Little Pirates Nursery & Day Care) offer the same provision. From 1 September 2019, Drake Primary School wants to offer all nursery & day care through Little Pirates Nursery & Day Care only.