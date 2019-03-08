Search

PUBLISHED: 00:00 26 April 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE /CLUB CERTIFICATE UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

TAKE NOTICE that The Terrace at Loddon Ltd Has applied to South Norfolk Council for a Premises / Club Licence For the 2 Church Plain, Loddon Statement of the licensable activities proposed. Live Music and Supply of Alcohol. Any person wishing to object to the grant of the licence or view the register of licensable premises/clubs should write to the Licensing Team, South Norfolk Council, Cygnet Court, Long Stratton, Norwich, NR15 2XE. It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000. Objections must be received by South Norfolk Council in writing no later than 22nd April 2019

