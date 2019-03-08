Search

Lanes Group PLC

PUBLISHED: 00:00 20 April 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Lanes Group PLC of 300 Lansdowne Road, Eccles Manchester M30 9PJ is applying to change an existing licence as follows to add an operating centre to keep 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at Waites & Stones Limited, Cherry Tree Farm, Brandon Road, Swaffham PE37 8HN. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

