PURSUANT TO S.27 TRUSTEE ACT 1925

DOREEN BETTY RILEY Deceased

Notice is hereby given that any person having a claim against or an interest in the Estate of aforementioned deceased late of 1 Churchill Place Brooke Norwich NR15 1LQ and who died on 24th February 2019 is required to send particulars in writing of his claim or interest to the undernamed Solicitor for the Executor, within two months of the date of publication of this Notice after which date the estate will be distributed amongst the persons entitled having regard only to the claims and interests which shall by then have been received.

BARRY FERGUSON

Solicitor

36 Brian Avenue

Norwich

NR1 2PH