Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Anglian Water Services Limited

PUBLISHED: 00:00 12 April 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

ANGLIAN WATER SERVICES LIMITED WATER INDUSTRY ACT 1991 SECTION 162 NOTICE OF METER INSTALLATION WORKS

Notice is hereby given that Anglian Water Services Limited intend (when it becomes entitled to do so) to fix water and sewerage charges for the premises in the area(s) specified below by reference to the measured volume of water supplied by it to those premises. The premises in question are premises in respect of which, or in respect of any part of which, a person has his home, unmeasured charges have previously been payable by the customer, and the prescribed conditions set out in the Water Industry (Prescribed Conditions) Regulations 1999 are satisfied. Measured charges will not apply to the premises until: (a) The customer chooses to pay measured charges and does not revoke that choice in accordance with section 144A(5) of the Water Industry Act 1991; (b) The prescribed conditions set out in the Water Industry (Prescribed Conditions) Regulations 1999 cease to be satisfied; or (c) There is a change in the occupation of the premises and unmeasured charges have not previously been demanded from the person who becomes liable to pay the charges. The meter will be installed on the service pipe supplying the premises and may involve other work necessary in connection with the installation. Customers who are affected will be notified individually before a meter is installed.

Area(s): Ashill Ashwellthorpe And Fundenhall Attleborough Beachamwell Beeston St Andrew Besthorpe Bradenham Brandon Brettenham Bunwell Carbrooke Carleton Rode Castle Acre Caston Cockley Cley Cranworth Croxton Deopham Forncett Foulden Fransham Garvestone Gooderstone Great Cressingham Great Dunham Great Ellingham Griston Hardingham Hilborough Hingham Hockham Holme Hale Ickburgh Kimberley Little Cressingham Little Dunham Little Ellingham Merton Mileham Morley Mundford Narborough Necton New Buckenham North Pickenham Northwold Old Buckenham Ovington Oxborough Rocklands Saham Toney Santon Downham Scarning Scoulton Shipdham Shropham South Acre South Pickenham Sporle With Palgrave Stow Bedon Swaffham Tacolneston Thetford Thetford Thompson Watton Weeting-With-Broomhill Wendling West Acre Whinburgh And Westfield Wicklewood Wretham Wymondham Yaxham

You may also want to watch:

Customer Services Director, Anglian Water Services Limited, Lancaster House, Lancaster Way, Ermine Business Park, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, PE29 6YJ

Dated April 2019

Most Read

Police ‘shocked’ as motorist with three children in car tests positive for drugs on A47

Police said a driver who failed a drugs test had been behind the wheel with three small children in the car. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norwich woman splits with stranger she married on TV after three months

Verity and Jack on Married At First Sight Picture Channel 4 Indigo Wild Studio

Take a first look inside Norwich’s first zero-waste shop and cafe

Family and friends have been helping to get Re-Source ready for opening. Phaedra Parrish (left) and Ishtar Parrish (right) with their mother Cata (centre), at the new zero waste general store and cafe on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Do you know this woman? Police in CCTV appeal after petrol station purse theft

Police want to speak to this woman in connection with a purse theft at a Norfolk petrol station. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Parents of teen who took his own life raise concerns about mental health services

Cromer teenager Nyall Brown who died in May 2018 . Photo: Mearl Brown

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Work worth £10m set to begin on Norfolk roads next week

A pothole in Norwich Road, Wymondham. Photo: Antony Kelly

Norwich woman splits with stranger she married on TV after three months

Verity and Jack on Married At First Sight Picture Channel 4 Indigo Wild Studio

Police ‘shocked’ as motorist with three children in car tests positive for drugs on A47

Police said a driver who failed a drugs test had been behind the wheel with three small children in the car. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norwich riders set to join Extinction Rebellion bid to bring London to standstill

Extinction Rebellion campaigners will be heading to London where they will join others in a climate change protest they hope will bring traffic to a standstill. Pic: Neil Perry.

Stars firing on all cylinders but aggregate win proves elusive

King's Lynn Stars' captain Robert Lambert was in good form at Poole after a sluggish start to the new season Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists