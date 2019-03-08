Anglian Water Services Limited

ANGLIAN WATER SERVICES LIMITED WATER INDUSTRY ACT 1991 SECTION 162 NOTICE OF METER INSTALLATION WORKS

Notice is hereby given that Anglian Water Services Limited intend (when it becomes entitled to do so) to fix water and sewerage charges for the premises in the area(s) specified below by reference to the measured volume of water supplied by it to those premises. The premises in question are premises in respect of which, or in respect of any part of which, a person has his home, unmeasured charges have previously been payable by the customer, and the prescribed conditions set out in the Water Industry (Prescribed Conditions) Regulations 1999 are satisfied. Measured charges will not apply to the premises until: (a) The customer chooses to pay measured charges and does not revoke that choice in accordance with section 144A(5) of the Water Industry Act 1991; (b) The prescribed conditions set out in the Water Industry (Prescribed Conditions) Regulations 1999 cease to be satisfied; or (c) There is a change in the occupation of the premises and unmeasured charges have not previously been demanded from the person who becomes liable to pay the charges. The meter will be installed on the service pipe supplying the premises and may involve other work necessary in connection with the installation. Customers who are affected will be notified individually before a meter is installed.

Area(s): Ashill Ashwellthorpe And Fundenhall Attleborough Beachamwell Beeston St Andrew Besthorpe Bradenham Brandon Brettenham Bunwell Carbrooke Carleton Rode Castle Acre Caston Cockley Cley Cranworth Croxton Deopham Forncett Foulden Fransham Garvestone Gooderstone Great Cressingham Great Dunham Great Ellingham Griston Hardingham Hilborough Hingham Hockham Holme Hale Ickburgh Kimberley Little Cressingham Little Dunham Little Ellingham Merton Mileham Morley Mundford Narborough Necton New Buckenham North Pickenham Northwold Old Buckenham Ovington Oxborough Rocklands Saham Toney Santon Downham Scarning Scoulton Shipdham Shropham South Acre South Pickenham Sporle With Palgrave Stow Bedon Swaffham Tacolneston Thetford Thetford Thompson Watton Weeting-With-Broomhill Wendling West Acre Whinburgh And Westfield Wicklewood Wretham Wymondham Yaxham

Customer Services Director, Anglian Water Services Limited, Lancaster House, Lancaster Way, Ermine Business Park, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, PE29 6YJ

Dated April 2019