Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Alan Cook Removals

PUBLISHED: 00:00 05 April 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

COTMER STORAGE trading as Alan Cook Removals of Anglia House, 6 Central Avenue, St Andrew’s Business Park, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich NR7 0HR is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at 46 Pinbush Road, Lowestoft NR33 7NL. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

‘It was the best in Norwich’: St Giles Hotel customers refused refunds

St Giles House, Norwich is reportedly turning customers away. Picture: James Bass

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

Police and air ambulance called after man falls off ride-on lawn mower

Emergency services were called to an incident on Gorleston’s seafront after a man fell off a ride-on lawn mower which dropped off a bank. Picture: Liz Coates

Safety concerns as Brexit anger spills on to doorsteps in Norfolk local elections campaign

Norfolk will go to the polls on May 2. Pic: PA/Rui Vieira.

Man knocked unconscious before having cash and mobile phones stolen

A man was attacked and knocked unconscious before having his cash, mobile phones and kindle stolen in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, on Saturday, March 30. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It was the best in Norwich’: St Giles Hotel customers refused refunds

St Giles House, Norwich is reportedly turning customers away. Picture: James Bass

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

Safety concerns as Brexit anger spills on to doorsteps in Norfolk local elections campaign

Norfolk will go to the polls on May 2. Pic: PA/Rui Vieira.

Man knocked unconscious before having cash and mobile phones stolen

A man was attacked and knocked unconscious before having his cash, mobile phones and kindle stolen in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, on Saturday, March 30. Picture: Google Maps

Police and air ambulance called after man falls off ride-on lawn mower

Emergency services were called to an incident on Gorleston’s seafront after a man fell off a ride-on lawn mower which dropped off a bank. Picture: Liz Coates
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists