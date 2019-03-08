Search

M. Dugdale

PUBLISHED: 00:00 03 April 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

M. Dugdale of Chapel Road, Necton, Swaffham, Norfolk PE37 8JA is applying for a licence to use Emmerson Industrial Estate, Norwich Road, Lenwade NR9 5SA as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

