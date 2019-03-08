Search

Medler Turf Limited

PUBLISHED: 00:00 30 March 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Keith James Grinnell trading as Medler Turf Limited of 58 Queens Road, Fakenham, Norfolk NR21 8DB is applying for a licence to use Fir Covert Farm, Fir Covert Road, Felthorpe, Norwich NR10 4DT as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

