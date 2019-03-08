The Burston Crown Ltd

LICENSING ACT 2003

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A VARIATION OF PREMISES LICENCE/CLUB CERTIFICATE UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003. TAKE NOTICE that The Burston Crown Ltd has applied to South Norfolk Council to vary a Premises Licence for the Burston Crown, Mill Road, Burston. The licensable activities proposed to continue at the premises/club consists of Live/recorded music, late night refreshment and supply of alcohol and the changes the applicant is applying for Extension of licensable area addition of plays, amendment to hours/location for live & recorded music, and amendment to supply of alcohol hours on Sundays. Any person wishing to object to the grant of the licence or view the register of licensable premises/clubs should write to the Licensing Team, South Norfolk Council, Swan Lane, Long Stratton, Norwich, NR15 2XE. It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000. Objections must be received by South Norfolk Council in writing no later than 15th April 2019.