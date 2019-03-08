JULIET FIELD P614
PUBLISHED: 00:00 29 March 2019
Archant
THE PETROLEUM ACT 1998
NEPTUNE ENERGY has submitted, for the consideration of the Secretary of State for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy, draft Decommissioning Programmes for the Juliet Field in accordance with the provisions of the Petroleum Act 1998. It is a requirement of the Act that interested parties be consulted on such decommissioning proposals. The items/facilities covered by the Decommissioning Programmes are the removal of the subsea manifold, pipeline connection spools, exposed pipeline and umbilical sections plus dropped object protection such as concrete mattresses and grout bags. Neptune Energy hereby gives notice that a copy of the Juliet Decommissioning Programmes can be viewed at the internet address:
www.neptuneenergy.com/en/uk-decomissioning.
Alternatively, a hard copy of the Programmes can be inspected at the following location during office hours:
David Hunt
Subsea Project Manager
Neptune Energy
16 North Esplanade
West Aberdeen
AB11 5RJ, the United Kingdom
01224 281 000.
Representations regarding the Juliet Decommissioning Programmes should be submitted in writing to applicant’s nominated contact, at address specified, where they should be received by closing date 28 April 2019 and should state the grounds upon which any representations are being made. Neptune E&P UK Ltd
Comments have been disabled on this article.